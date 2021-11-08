Mountain bike stolen after garage at home in Oulton Broad is targeted

The garage at a home in Nursery Close, Oulton Broad was targeted in a burglary. - Credit: Google Images

A mountain bike was stolen after a garage at a home in Oulton Broad was targeted during a burglary.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the garage burglary in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

An orange Claud Butler mountain bike was stolen during the evening burglary.

A police spokesman said: "The garage at a home in Nursery Close was entered at sometime between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday, November 4 and an orange coloured Claud Butler mountain bike was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby during these times or if you have any information that may help, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/62228/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.