Person seen holding metal pole during reported fight in Lowestoft

A person was reportedly seen holding a metal pole during a fight between a group of people in Lowestoft.

The incident took place on Tuesday, February 1, at about 4.15pm on Oxford Road in the town.

Suffolk police confirmed they were investigating after group of of around 20 people were seen "fighting or arguing", and one person was spotted holding a metal pole.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone who knows who was involved or was a witness or has dashcam footage or doorbell camera footage should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/6918/22.

