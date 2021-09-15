News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Pair steal drill from parked Ford van in Lowestoft

Published: 12:03 PM September 15, 2021    Updated: 12:48 PM September 15, 2021
Raglan Street in Lowestoft where the drill was stolen.

Raglan Street in Lowestoft where the drill was stolen. - Credit: Google Maps

A pair of young people are being hunted by police after stealing a drill from a parked Ford van in Lowestoft.

The Mikita drill was stolen between 9am and 12pm on Tuesday, September 14, from the van which was parked on Raglan Street.

A witness described the van as "insecure" and said they saw two people enter the rear of the vehicle. 

Their description of the suspects was a young white female wearing a blue T-Shirt and cropped leggings, and a young white male wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously near vehicles in the area at around the time of this incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/50932/21, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

