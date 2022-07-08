News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Car damaged after 'men seen jumping on bonnet'

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:58 AM July 8, 2022
A car parked on Royal Avenue in Lowestoft was damaged.

A car parked on Royal Avenue in Lowestoft was damaged. - Credit: Google Images

A car bonnet was damaged in an early morning incident in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the parked car was damaged.

The car was parked on Royal Avenue in Lowestoft on Tuesday, July 5 when damage was caused around 2.55am.

A police spokesman said: "A car in Royal Avenue was damaged at around 2.55am after two men were seen jumping on the car bonnet.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/42373 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News
East Suffolk News

Mark Boggis
