Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Windscreen of parked car smashed as vehicle targeted

Mark Boggis

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:10 PM June 13, 2022
A car parked in Normandy Road, Lowestoft was targeted.

A car parked in Normandy Road, Lowestoft was targeted.

A vandal smashed the front windscreen of a parked car as damage was caused early in the morning.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the criminal damage incident.

The car was parked in Normandy Road, Lowestoft when it was targeted.

A police spokesman said: "A car front windscreen was smashed while parked in Normandy Road, Lowestoft at around 3.30am yesterday morning, Sunday, June 12.

"Can you help?"

If you saw who caused the damage or have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/36187/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

