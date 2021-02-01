'Group of youths' spotted as parked cars damaged in street

Published: 4:53 PM February 1, 2021

A number of parked cars were damaged in a coastal street over the weekend, with a witness spotting a "group of youths" damaging car mirrors.

Suffolk Police have appealed for information following the spate of damage in Ethel Road, Lowestoft, on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "A number of vehicles parked on Ethel Road were damaged on Sunday evening, January 31, at around 5pm.

"The damage consisted of wing mirrors being damaged or kicked.

"A witness reported seeing a group of three to four youths in the area hitting 'for sale' signs and damaging car mirrors."

Anyone with information about the damage is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/5119/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.