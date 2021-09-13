Mobility scooter damaged in Lowestoft

Published: 11:01 AM September 13, 2021

The ignition was damaged on a mobility scooter parked outside a home on Station Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A mobility scooter parked outside a home in Lowestoft was damaged.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after damage was caused to a mobility scooter in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between noon on Sunday, September 5 and 3pm on Thursday, September 9 the ignition was damaged on a mobility scooter parked outside a home on Station Road, Lowestoft.

"Can you help?"

It comes after two mobility scooters were stolen from the gardens of two homes during separate thefts in Lowestoft last month.

If you saw who caused the damage or have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/49896/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

