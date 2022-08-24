News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Hunt for man and woman after locked BMW targeted

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:29 PM August 24, 2022
A man and a woman gained access to a locked car on St Margaret's Road, Lowestoft.

Two people are being sought by police after a car parked in Lowestoft was broken into.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the interference with a vehicle incident in Lowestoft.

A man and a woman "gained access to a locked car" and made an untidy search of the inside of the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "The red BMW was parked in St Margaret’s Road when the incident occurred around 2.30am on Tuesday, August 2.

"Nothing was stolen and no damage was made to the car."

One of the suspects is described as a man in his late teens, who was wearing a grey hoodie.

The other is a woman, also in her late teens, with long blonde hair, who wore a T-shirt and shorts.

If you have any information contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number 37/49443/22, on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

