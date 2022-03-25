News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Paint sprayed over parked van as damage is caused

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:29 AM March 25, 2022
Marine Parade in Kirkley, Lowestoft.

Marine Parade in Kirkley, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A parked van was targeted as damage was caused overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the incident, which saw a parked van damaged in Lowestoft.

The van was parked on Marine Parade in Kirkley when it had "some of its bodywork damaged and paint sprayed over it" at sometime between 11.50pm on Monday, March 21 and 1pm on Tuesday, March 22.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help?"

If you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/17280/22 on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

