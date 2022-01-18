News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Thieves steal power tools from van parked in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:29 PM January 18, 2022
Power tools stolen from van Lowestoft

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft from a van parked on Sycamore Avenue in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A number of power tools were stolen after a van was broken into.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft from a vehicle parked on Sycamore Avenue in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 5pm on Friday, January 14 and 10.40am on Monday, January 17 an unknown person has gained entry to a Vauxhall van via the driver's door.

"Various power tools were stolen.

"Can you help?

"Did you witness anyone acting suspiciously near to vehicles in the area?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/3256/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

