Pedestrian hurt after being hit by car on junction

The junction with London Road and South Road in Beccles - Credit: Suffolk Police

A pedestrian has been injured after they were hit by a car on a junction in a Suffolk town.

It happened in London Road in Beccles at the junction with South Road, where a brown Ford C Max struck a pedestrian.

Following the incident, police are appealing for information or dash cam footage from anyone who was in the area at the time.

The crash happened at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, September 14.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Road Collisions Support Team, quoting reference 1223900 or SC -28092022-79