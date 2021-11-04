Lowestoft pedestrian still in critical condition after being hit by Jaguar

The man who was hit by a Jaguar XE on October 30 remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. - Credit: Google Maps

A Lowestoft pedestrian flown to hospital following a major crash remains in a critical condition.

Officers were called after 8.35pm on Saturday, October 30 following reports of a collision involving a Jaguar XE and a pedestrian on Tom Crisp Way in the town.

The injured man, who is in his 50s, was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

He is still in a critical but stable condition.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: CAD 361 of 30 October 2021.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.33pm on Saturday with reports of a collision in Tom Crisp Way, Lowestoft.

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance for further care."

