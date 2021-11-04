News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft pedestrian still in critical condition after being hit by Jaguar

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:54 PM November 4, 2021
The man who was hit by a Jaguar XE on October 30 remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The man who was hit by a Jaguar XE on October 30 remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

A Lowestoft pedestrian flown to hospital following a major crash remains in a critical condition.

Officers were called after 8.35pm on Saturday, October 30 following reports of a collision involving a Jaguar XE and a pedestrian on Tom Crisp Way in the town.

The injured man, who is in his 50s, was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

He is still in a critical but stable condition.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: CAD 361 of 30 October 2021.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.33pm on Saturday with reports of a collision in Tom Crisp Way, Lowestoft.

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance for further care."

Lowestoft News

