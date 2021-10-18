Discovery of personal items in woods 'not suspicious', police confirm

Published: 5:04 PM October 18, 2021

Emergency services at Gunton after personal items were found in a wooded area near to North Beach, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The discovery of a number of personal items in a wooded area is not believed to be suspicious, police have confirmed.

A member of the public made the discovery on Saturday, October 9, prompting police to seal off an area of woodland near to the beach at North Denes, in Lowestoft.

While the items were left in "unclear circumstances," Suffolk Police have now confirmed they do not believe anyone was harmed before or afterwards, following extensive searches of the area and investigations.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said: "Following a police investigation into the discovery of a number of personal items found in a wooded area near North Denes beach in Lowestoft on Saturday, 9 October, officers can confirm that despite the unclear circumstances in which they were found, it is not believed that anyone may have come to harm or that there are any suspicious circumstances."