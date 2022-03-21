Piaggio scooter stolen during theft

A black Piaggio scooter was stolen from The Ridgeways in Carlton Colville. - Credit: Google Images

Witnesses are being sought after a scooter was stolen in Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for information after a scooter was stolen in Carlton Colville at the end of last week.

A police spokesman said: "The black Piaggio scooter, registration EG19 COJ, was stolen from The Ridgeways sometime between 12.30am on Thursday, March 17 and 5.30am on Friday, March 18.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/16194/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.