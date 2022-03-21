News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Piaggio scooter stolen during theft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:53 PM March 21, 2022
A black Piaggio scooter was stolen from The Ridgeways.

A black Piaggio scooter was stolen from The Ridgeways in Carlton Colville. - Credit: Google Images

Witnesses are being sought after a scooter was stolen in Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for information after a scooter was stolen in Carlton Colville at the end of last week.

A police spokesman said: "The black Piaggio scooter, registration EG19 COJ, was stolen from The Ridgeways sometime between 12.30am on Thursday, March 17 and 5.30am on Friday, March 18.   

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/16194/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Carlton Colville News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

marina lowestoft forensics

Forensic officers swoop in on suspected cannabis factory in Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Constabulary

More than 75 motorists commit offences during 'busy day of action'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Commodore pub in Oulton Broad, Suffolk, had several of its windows smashed by vandals.

Popular pub has windows smashed by vandals days before its closure

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
kelly brooks

'We're honoured' - Bulldog wins big at first ever Crufts show

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon