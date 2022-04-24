News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Play equipment melted in Suffolk play park arson

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:57 AM April 24, 2022
Play equipment has been melted during an attack on a play park in Carlton Colville.

Play equipment has been melted during an attack on a play park in Carlton Colville. - Credit: Google Maps

Play equipment has been melted by vandals during an arson attack on a Suffolk play park.

The attack happened at Playpark on Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, on April 14 at about 9.20pm, where children's play equipment was set light to by vandals.

It caused the plastic on the equipment to melt, damaging it in the process.

Following the incident, police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/22381/22 on 101.

