News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Plea hearing adjourned for man, 22, charged after stabbing

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:20 PM June 1, 2021   
A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft following a stabbing on Saturday evening

A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft following a stabbing. - Credit: Mick Howes

A plea hearing for a man who was arrested after a 21-year-old was seriously injured in a stabbing in Lowestoft last month has been adjourned until later this week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 1) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Ryan Page, 22, of no fixed address.

He was charged with two offences of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession a knife in a public place following an incident on May 1.

A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft following a stabbing on Saturday evening

A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft following a stabbing on Saturday evening - Credit: Mick Howes

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had been stabbed near East Coast College in St Peter’s Street at around 11.35pm.

The 21-year-old victim suffered a single stab wound and was initially taken to James Paget University Hospital, before being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

You may also want to watch:

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until Friday (June 4) to allow Page to be legally represented before he enters pleas to the charges.

Police units remain on scene on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft

Police units remain on scene on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes


Most Read

  1. 1 M&S: What went wrong - and what comes next?
  2. 2 Five hospital beds occupied by Covid patients - compared to 108 a year ago
  3. 3 Catalytic converter stolen from Honda CRV in car park
  1. 4 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
  2. 5 Boy, 11, kicked in back in assault by group of teenagers
  3. 6 Richard Curtis tells of love of Suffolk at special film screening
  4. 7 Emergency services called to Lowestoft to reports of person on roof
  5. 8 Hundreds of toys seized from store amid safety concerns
  6. 9 New art gallery opens in former Nelson museum
  7. 10 Sunshine set to stay this week - with temperatures up to 24C forecast
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Government is testing a new Emergency Alerts service in East Suffolk on Tuesday, May 25 between 1pm - 2pm.

Emergency alerts set to be tested in East Suffolk

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Witnesses are sought after a man carried out an early morning search of a home on Clemence Street in Lowestoft.

Warning to Lowestoft homeowners after walk-in burglary

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Access Community Trust chief executive Emma Ratzer receiving the special wellbeing award from Best Companies host Dan Walker.

'Remarkable' - Lowestoft charity handed national prize by BBC star

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
people covid

Coronavirus

Area in Norfolk and Suffolk with the lowest Covid rate revealed

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon