Plea hearing adjourned for man, 22, charged after stabbing

Published: 4:20 PM June 1, 2021

A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft following a stabbing. - Credit: Mick Howes

A plea hearing for a man who was arrested after a 21-year-old was seriously injured in a stabbing in Lowestoft last month has been adjourned until later this week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 1) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Ryan Page, 22, of no fixed address.

He was charged with two offences of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession a knife in a public place following an incident on May 1.

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had been stabbed near East Coast College in St Peter’s Street at around 11.35pm.

The 21-year-old victim suffered a single stab wound and was initially taken to James Paget University Hospital, before being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until Friday (June 4) to allow Page to be legally represented before he enters pleas to the charges.

