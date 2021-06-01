Plea hearing adjourned for man, 22, charged after stabbing
- Credit: Mick Howes
A plea hearing for a man who was arrested after a 21-year-old was seriously injured in a stabbing in Lowestoft last month has been adjourned until later this week.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 1) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Ryan Page, 22, of no fixed address.
He was charged with two offences of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession a knife in a public place following an incident on May 1.
Emergency services were called to reports that a man had been stabbed near East Coast College in St Peter’s Street at around 11.35pm.
The 21-year-old victim suffered a single stab wound and was initially taken to James Paget University Hospital, before being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
You may also want to watch:
Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until Friday (June 4) to allow Page to be legally represented before he enters pleas to the charges.
Most Read
- 1 M&S: What went wrong - and what comes next?
- 2 Five hospital beds occupied by Covid patients - compared to 108 a year ago
- 3 Catalytic converter stolen from Honda CRV in car park
- 4 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
- 5 Boy, 11, kicked in back in assault by group of teenagers
- 6 Richard Curtis tells of love of Suffolk at special film screening
- 7 Emergency services called to Lowestoft to reports of person on roof
- 8 Hundreds of toys seized from store amid safety concerns
- 9 New art gallery opens in former Nelson museum
- 10 Sunshine set to stay this week - with temperatures up to 24C forecast