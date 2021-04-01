News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
'Large group' involved in fight at train station

Jasper King

Published: 2:28 PM April 1, 2021   
Beccles train station

It happened at Beccles train station. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after anti-social behaviour and a subsequent assault occurred at a railway station.

Suffolk police were informed about a fight between a large group of young people, which was then passed over to the British Transport Police (BTP).

The incident happened at Beccles train station at 4.30pm on Tuesday, March 30.

A spokesperson for the BTP said: "British Transport Police officers received a report of an incident of anti-social behaviour and assault, which occurred on Tuesday, March 30 at Beccles railway station.

"Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

"Any witnesses, or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 155 of 01/04/21."

