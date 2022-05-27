Man exposes himself to jogger at Lowestoft beach

A man exposed himself to a woman running on South Beach - Credit: Nick Butcher

A man exposed himself to a woman as she was running along a beach.

The incident occurred between 7.30am and 7.35am on Wednesday, May 25, in Lowestoft.

A woman was out jogging at South Beach, off Kirkley Cliff Road, when a man walked out from between some beach huts.

He then went on to expose himself and commit an obscene act.

The man was wearing a large, oversized jacket and rode away from the area on a mountain bike.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is asked to contact Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting crime reference number 32064/22.

Members of the public can get in touch via the Suffolk Police website, by emailing lowestoft.snt@suffolk.police.uk or by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its online form.