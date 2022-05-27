News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man exposes himself to jogger at Lowestoft beach

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:34 PM May 27, 2022
Lowestoft south beach. Picture: Nick Butcher

A man exposed himself to a woman running on South Beach - Credit: Nick Butcher

A man exposed himself to a woman as she was running along a beach.

The incident occurred between 7.30am and 7.35am on Wednesday, May 25, in Lowestoft.

A woman was out jogging at South Beach, off Kirkley Cliff Road, when a man walked out from between some beach huts.

He then went on to expose himself and commit an obscene act.

The man was wearing a large, oversized jacket and rode away from the area on a mountain bike.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is asked to contact Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting crime reference number 32064/22.

Members of the public can get in touch via the Suffolk Police website, by emailing lowestoft.snt@suffolk.police.uk or by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its online form.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The scene of the crash, with the overturned car on Weston Road, Lowestoft.

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Woman freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft police

Suffolk Live News

Wanted woman arrested in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after they were found on a road in Blundeston.

Cyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following incident

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Speed checks were carried out on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Constabulary

Motorists stopped for speeding during enforcement checks

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon