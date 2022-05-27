Man exposes himself to jogger at Lowestoft beach
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A man exposed himself to a woman as she was running along a beach.
The incident occurred between 7.30am and 7.35am on Wednesday, May 25, in Lowestoft.
A woman was out jogging at South Beach, off Kirkley Cliff Road, when a man walked out from between some beach huts.
He then went on to expose himself and commit an obscene act.
The man was wearing a large, oversized jacket and rode away from the area on a mountain bike.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is asked to contact Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting crime reference number 32064/22.
Members of the public can get in touch via the Suffolk Police website, by emailing lowestoft.snt@suffolk.police.uk or by calling 101.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its online form.