Police appeal for help after spate of Lowestoft shed and garage burglaries
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Chainsaws, tools and mountain bikes are among the items that have been stolen following a number of shed and garage burglaries in Lowestoft.
A garage in Hollingsworth Road was broken into in Sunday, April 10 between 9.30am and 5.30pm.
The lock was cut to gain access and a chainsaw and various tools were stolen.
Thieves forced their way into a garage and shed in Victoria Road sometime between Sunday, April 3 and Sunday, April 10.
A cupboard and tool box were damaged although nothing was reported stolen.
A security system also captured a man gaining access to a garden in Nursery Close by removing a fence panel.
He forced entry to a shed and stole a grey mountain bike and a TV from the property. This crime occurred on Tuesday, April 12 between 2.17am and 3.30am.
Most Read
- 1 Delight as horse gives birth to 'surprise' foal
- 2 See inside this two-bed period terrace selling in Oulton Broad for £200k
- 3 Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again
- 4 Takeover of east Suffolk pub closed for six months completed
- 5 Warning to Suffolk homeowners of scam phone calls from water company
- 6 Street trading rules relaxed to boost Lowestoft seafront
- 7 Man who stole alcohol worth £540 from Skegness Tesco may be from Suffolk
- 8 Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis
- 9 No arrests yet made after cannabis factory discovered
- 10 Councillors reject call for 60p taxi surcharge to tackle fuel crisis
A shed in the rear garden of a home on Montgomery Avenue was broken into sometime between Sunday, April 10 and 6.25am on Tuesday, April 12 and fishing equipment was stolen.
Police are appealing for help following the burglaries.
Anyone with information can contact Suffolk Police on 101 or through their website.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.