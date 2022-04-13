News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Police appeal for help after spate of Lowestoft shed and garage burglaries

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:12 PM April 13, 2022
Suffolk police. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Suffolk Police are appealing for help after a series of shed and garage burglaries in Lowestoft - Credit: Nick Butcher

Chainsaws, tools and mountain bikes are among the items that have been stolen following a number of shed and garage burglaries in Lowestoft.

A garage in Hollingsworth Road was broken into in Sunday, April 10 between 9.30am and 5.30pm. 

The lock was cut to gain access and a chainsaw and various tools were stolen.

Thieves forced their way into a garage and shed in Victoria Road sometime between Sunday, April 3 and Sunday, April 10.

A cupboard and tool box were damaged although nothing was reported stolen.

A security system also captured a man gaining access to a garden in Nursery Close by removing a fence panel.

He forced entry to a shed and stole a grey mountain bike and a TV from the property. This crime occurred on Tuesday, April 12 between 2.17am and 3.30am. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Delight as horse gives birth to 'surprise' foal
  2. 2 See inside this two-bed period terrace selling in Oulton Broad for £200k
  3. 3 Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again
  1. 4 Takeover of east Suffolk pub closed for six months completed
  2. 5 Warning to Suffolk homeowners of scam phone calls from water company
  3. 6 Street trading rules relaxed to boost Lowestoft seafront
  4. 7 Man who stole alcohol worth £540 from Skegness Tesco may be from Suffolk
  5. 8 Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis
  6. 9 No arrests yet made after cannabis factory discovered
  7. 10 Councillors reject call for 60p taxi surcharge to tackle fuel crisis

A shed in the rear garden of a home on Montgomery Avenue was broken into sometime between Sunday, April 10 and 6.25am on Tuesday, April 12 and fishing equipment was stolen.

Police are appealing for help following the burglaries. 

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk Police on 101 or through their website.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website. 

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Gary Bowgen, of Clifton Road, has been jailed for seven years and six months.

Norfolk Live News

Dad jailed for assaults on girlfriend which saw baby taken away

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland has gone on the market for £1.5m.

Newly-renovated seaside holiday site goes on market for £1.5m

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The new adult gym equipment installed at Normanston Park in Lowestoft. 

New outdoor gyms set to be unveiled at two parks in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court.

Paedophile edited girl's face on to explicit images

Jane Hunt

person