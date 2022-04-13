Police appeal for help after spate of Lowestoft shed and garage burglaries

Suffolk Police are appealing for help after a series of shed and garage burglaries in Lowestoft - Credit: Nick Butcher

Chainsaws, tools and mountain bikes are among the items that have been stolen following a number of shed and garage burglaries in Lowestoft.

A garage in Hollingsworth Road was broken into in Sunday, April 10 between 9.30am and 5.30pm.

The lock was cut to gain access and a chainsaw and various tools were stolen.

Thieves forced their way into a garage and shed in Victoria Road sometime between Sunday, April 3 and Sunday, April 10.

A cupboard and tool box were damaged although nothing was reported stolen.

A security system also captured a man gaining access to a garden in Nursery Close by removing a fence panel.

He forced entry to a shed and stole a grey mountain bike and a TV from the property. This crime occurred on Tuesday, April 12 between 2.17am and 3.30am.

A shed in the rear garden of a home on Montgomery Avenue was broken into sometime between Sunday, April 10 and 6.25am on Tuesday, April 12 and fishing equipment was stolen.

Police are appealing for help following the burglaries.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk Police on 101 or through their website.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.