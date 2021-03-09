Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man

Published: 5:00 PM March 9, 2021

Police have issued a warning to dog owners after a nine-year-old Bullmastiff was poisoned after receiving 'treats.'

The incident took place in the Corton Woods area of Lowestoft on Wednesday, March 3.

The dog was fed an unknown substance by an elderly gentleman, described as ‘treats’ in the Corton Wood area. The dog, a nine year old Bullmastiff, became ill and died the following day.

Another incident in the same area, Corton Woods, on the morning of Saturday, March 6 saw a dog that had been for a walk in the woods become seriously ill later the same day.

It required veterinary treatment and survived.

The vet said it was likely it had eaten something that had poisoned it.

This dog was not approached by anyone during its walk on the Saturday morning.

Anyone who has experienced a similar situation in the Corton Woods area when out walking with their dog is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/11545/21