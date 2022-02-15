Police hunt motorcycle after 70-year-old suffers serious injury in crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, after landing at Barnards Meadow in Lowestoft, with police cars also at the scene. - Credit: Archant

Police are hunting for a motorcycle they believe to be involved in a crash that left a 70-year-old woman with serious injuries.

In the crash, a motorcyclist and pedal cyclist collided on The Tramways cycle path between Barnards Way and Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft on Tuesday September 7, 2021.

On Wednesday 9 February, a 21-year-old male from the Lowestoft area was released under investigation after being interviewed by police in relation to the incident.

Police believe this motorbike to be the one involved in the crash in The Tramways, Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Officers have released photographs of the bike suspected to have been involved in the collision which is described as an off-road scrambler motorcycle.

The bike has blue front fairing, with a white trim, a white front plant and a red padded crossbar with metallic blue front forks.

Police believe this motorbike to be the one involved in the crash in The Tramways, Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

It also has distinctive off-road tyres.

Sergeant Adrian Hales, from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team said: "We would like to know the whereabouts of this bike, which may well be in the possession of an innocent purchaser and would appeal to the current owner to come forward and contact police.

Police believe this motorbike to be the one involved in the crash in The Tramways, Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

"I believe the bike may well have been sold sometime following the collision, and the current owner may well not be aware of the circumstances surrounding the collision.

"This was a terrible collision where an elderly lady received serious injuries as a result of the collision, and I’m keen to identify the rider responsible. I am still appealing for anyone with any information about the collision to make contact with us."

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the scene following the crash, with the woman flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

The 70-year-old woman is recovering well and continues to make good progress at home.

Emergency services remained at the scene for a number of hours after the crash.

Anyone with information can contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle police station, quoting reference 301 of September 7 2021 on 101.

People can also email information to Callum.Walchester@suffolk.police.uk.

