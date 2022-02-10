News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Police search for group of children after damage caused in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:51 PM February 10, 2022
The incident happened in Pinewood Avenue, Lowestoft

The incident happened in Pinewood Avenue, Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

A group of children have been accused of causing damage outside a property in Lowestoft.

Police are searching for information after a group of approximately 10 children reportedly caused a disturbance in Pinewood Avenue on Wednesday, February 9, between 8.15pm and 8.35pm.

The group, which are believed to be between 11 and 15-years-old, left the area before police arrived.

The occupant, a woman in her 40s, is not believed to have been the intended target.

All suspects were wearing jogging bottoms and black puffer jackets with hoods up.

Officers completed enquiries and a search of the area but did not find the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk Police quoting 37/8417/22 via the website

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

