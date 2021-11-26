News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Police hunt for teenager with knife who threatened man in town centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:19 AM November 26, 2021
With lockdown restrictions easing, shoppers were out in force in Lowestoft town centre on April 12.

A man was threatened by a teenager with a knife in Lowestoft town centre on Monday, November 22. - Credit: Mick Howes

A teenager armed with a knife has threatened a man in Lowestoft town centre.

Police are searching for information after an unknown male teenager approached the man on London Road North between 4pm and 4.20pm on Monday, November 22.

The victim, who in his 40s, was walking near the Britten Centre when the teenager shouted at him, spat in his direction and threatened him with a knife.

The man walked away but was followed by the teenager for a short time.

The suspect is white and was wearing a blue hoodie with jeans.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a male matching this description around the time of the incident, or anyone with information that may assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/66119/21.

