Police hunt wanted man from Lowestoft

Police are appealing for help to find wanted man Jamie Buckenham, from Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A wanted man from Lowestoft is wanted by police for breaching bail conditions.

Police are appealing for help to trace Jamie Buckenham, a 41-year-old from the Suffolk town.

He is described as white, 5ft 9 inches tall and of heavy build.

He is wanted for breaching bail conditions imposed by the courts.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.