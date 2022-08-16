News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Police hunt wanted man from Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:07 PM August 16, 2022
Police are appealing for help to find wanted man Jamie Buckenham, from Lowestoft

Police are appealing for help to find wanted man Jamie Buckenham, from Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A wanted man from Lowestoft is wanted by police for breaching bail conditions.

Police are appealing for help to trace Jamie Buckenham, a 41-year-old from the Suffolk town.

He is described as white, 5ft 9 inches tall and of heavy build.

He is wanted for breaching bail conditions imposed by the courts.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The inquest took place at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich. Pictur

Lowestoft man died after paramedics mistakenly told he had taken heroin

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A CGI image produced for the Lowestoft Masterplan for what the Historic Quarter area could look like

Lowestoft's £24.9 million funding for regeneration projects approved

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Pakefield Beach in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

'Extremely dangerous' - Warning issued after cliff fall

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A woman was left in distress after a lewd comment was made by a man sitting on a bench in Pakefield.

Suffolk Live News

Woman 'alarmed and distressed' after man made lewd comment

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon