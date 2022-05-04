News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Police hunt wanted man with links to Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:23 PM May 4, 2022
Richard Reynolds is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence.

Richard Reynolds is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are searching for a 59-year-old man with connections to Lowestoft who is wanted on recall to prison.

Richard Reynolds, also known as Joseph Cronshaw, is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence.

Reynolds is white, 6ft tall, of medium build, has white hair and has previously lived in Lowestoft.

He is believed to still be living in east Suffolk but also has links to the Westminster area of London.

Anyone who believes they have seen Richard Reynolds, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, has been asked to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

cannabis

Photos reveal 500 plant cannabis farm discovered in Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Rachel Burrows, 30, from Lowestoft was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

'Sadistic' child rapist could have 22 year prison sentence reduced

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk fire service called to woodland blaze in Lowestoft

Dramatic drone pics show smoke billowing from woodland fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon