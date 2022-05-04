Police hunt wanted man with links to Lowestoft

Richard Reynolds is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are searching for a 59-year-old man with connections to Lowestoft who is wanted on recall to prison.

Richard Reynolds, also known as Joseph Cronshaw, is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence.

Reynolds is white, 6ft tall, of medium build, has white hair and has previously lived in Lowestoft.

He is believed to still be living in east Suffolk but also has links to the Westminster area of London.

Anyone who believes they have seen Richard Reynolds, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, has been asked to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.

