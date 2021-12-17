Search for woman who tried to grab pram handle from Lowestoft mum

Police are searching for a woman who tried to grab a pram handle from a mum in Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A woman tried to grab a pram handle away from a mother in Lowestoft town centre, sparking a police hunt.

It happened between 3pm and 3.20pm on Thursday, December 16 in the town's High Street near the junction with St Margaret’s Road.

A woman was pushing her child in a buggy when she was approached by another woman who grabbed hold of the handle.

The victim pushed her away and quickly walked off, before then phoning the police.

The suspect is believed to have been drunk or influenced by drugs and is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall and wearing a black puffer coat with a fur-lined hood, with the hood up.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who may have footage, is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference 71128/21.



