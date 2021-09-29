Man injured in Lowestoft hit and run

Published: 4:43 PM September 29, 2021

Police are looking for witnesses after a hit and run in Lowestoft. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Police are investigating after man was injured in a hit and run in Lowestoft on Monday.

Officers were called at 3:30pm to reports of a collision in Kirkley Cliff Road, between Kensington Road and Rectory Road.

The hit and run happened between two vehicles, a Volkswagen Caddy minivan and a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

The Corsa failed to stop at the scene.

The driver of the VW Caddy, a man in his 40s, sustained minor injury but did not require an ambulance.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the driving of a silver Vauxhall Corsa around the time of the incident or who may have been driving in the area at the time who has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding who was responsible should contact the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team at Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 235 of September 27.

Alternatively, people can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.