Increased patrols around popular park in Lowestoft

Published: 7:30 AM August 22, 2021

Further reports of anti social behaviour have been reported in Sparrow's Nest, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police Facebook

Police patrols are being stepped up around a popular park in Lowestoft following a string of reports of anti social behaviour.

With damage caused in separate incidents at Sparrow's Nest and Kensington Gardens, evening patrols were conducted in parks and opens spaces across the town after anti social behaviour had been reported in recent weeks.

Damage was caused in Sparrow's Nest Park in Lowestoft between 5pm on Friday, July 2 and 7am on Saturday, July 3, after garden furniture was damaged and thrown into an ornamental pond.

While police said that this case had been "filed pending any new information that identifies a suspect," further incidents of anti social behaviour have now been reported in the past few days.

A police spokesman said: "Due to further reports of anti social behaviour in Sparrow's Nest, particularly around the area of the bowls club, increased patrols are being carried out in the area by the Safer Neighbourhood Teams."

