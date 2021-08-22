News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Increased patrols around popular park in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:30 AM August 22, 2021   
Further reports of anti social behaviour have been reported in Sparrow's Nest, Lowestoft.

Further reports of anti social behaviour have been reported in Sparrow's Nest, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police Facebook

Police patrols are being stepped up around a popular park in Lowestoft following a string of reports of anti social behaviour.

With damage caused in separate incidents at Sparrow's Nest and Kensington Gardens, evening patrols were conducted in parks and opens spaces across the town after anti social behaviour had been reported in recent weeks.

Damage was caused in Sparrow's Nest Park in Lowestoft between 5pm on Friday, July 2 and 7am on Saturday, July 3, after garden furniture was damaged and thrown into an ornamental pond.

While police said that this case had been "filed pending any new information that identifies a suspect," further incidents of anti social behaviour have now been reported in the past few days.

A police spokesman said: "Due to further reports of anti social behaviour in Sparrow's Nest, particularly around the area of the bowls club, increased patrols are being carried out in the area by the Safer Neighbourhood Teams."

Information to Lowestoft police on 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man's death 'unexplained' after body found in south Lowestoft property
  2. 2 Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest
  3. 3 'Lucky Lowestoft!' Banksy impact hailed by gallery managers
  1. 4 New splash pool attraction unveiled at Lowestoft park
  2. 5 Lifeboat faces 10-hour call-out to rescue yacht halfway to the Netherlands
  3. 6 Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Norfolk
  4. 7 New outdoor gyms unveiled at two sites in Oulton Broad
  5. 8 Investigations under way after BMW fire in Lowestoft
  6. 9 'Its a thrill': Talks under way to make Banksy work 'a feature' for park
  7. 10 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collision happened on the A144 near Halesworth

Suffolk Live

Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A masked robber armed with a hand gun demanded cash from a shop worker at Young’s Convenience Store in Lowestoft. 

Video

Robber armed with handgun demands cash from shop worker

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
East Suffolk Council has recently completed the purchase of the 10 new homes in Nursery Close, Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

Further affordable homes now available in district

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon