Man charged with driving offences following police pursuit

Published: 3:54 PM June 18, 2021

A man has been charged with driving offences after a police pursuit in a coastal town.

Lowestoft Police were supported by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team during patrols in the town on Thursday, June 17.

With "several stops" made on the night, according to police, among them was a man who was arrested after failing to stop for officers and a subsequent "pursuit with the vehicle."

A police spokesman said: "Police on patrol in Lowestoft last night had cause to request a Skoda Fabia to stop, which it failed to comply with, before ultimately being stopped in Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad at around 8.15pm."

A 21-year-old man was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth PIC for questioning.

Thomas Knights of Joyce Road, Bungay, was subsequently charged with failing to stop for police, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has been bailed to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on July 14.