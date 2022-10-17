News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following police raid

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:00 AM October 17, 2022
Police carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on Bevan Street West in Lowestoft.

Police carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on Bevan Street West in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following a police raid.

Officers raided a property in Bevan Street West, Lowestoft at about 11.40am on Tuesday, June 21.

With a quantity of cannabis and cash found inside the property after the warrant had been executed, a 20-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning, before being released under investigation pending further enquiries.

This week, almost four months on from the arrest, a police spokesman said: "He remains under investigation and enquiries are ongoing."

Any information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101.


