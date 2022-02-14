News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Police hunt bike thief after Carrera stolen in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:56 PM February 14, 2022
Police are searching for witnesses after a silver Carrera bike was stolen from Lowestoft on February 10.

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a Carrera bike from Lowestoft town centre.

In a tweet, Lowestoft Police said it was looking for witnesses after a man was alleged to ride the silver bike away from outside Lloyds Bank, London Road North, at about 2.40pm on Thursday, February 10.

The man accused of the theft was said to be wearing a black jacket with scruffy jeans.

Anyone with any information are urged to call 101 with a crime reference number of 37/8631/22.

