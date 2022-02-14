Police hunt bike thief after Carrera stolen in Lowestoft

Police are searching for witnesses after a silver Carrera bike was stolen from Lowestoft on February 10. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a Carrera bike from Lowestoft town centre.

In a tweet, Lowestoft Police said it was looking for witnesses after a man was alleged to ride the silver bike away from outside Lloyds Bank, London Road North, at about 2.40pm on Thursday, February 10.

The man accused of the theft was said to be wearing a black jacket with scruffy jeans.

Anyone with any information are urged to call 101 with a crime reference number of 37/8631/22.

