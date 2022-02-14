Police hunt bike thief after Carrera stolen in Lowestoft
Published: 12:56 PM February 14, 2022
- Credit: Lowestoft Police
Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a Carrera bike from Lowestoft town centre.
In a tweet, Lowestoft Police said it was looking for witnesses after a man was alleged to ride the silver bike away from outside Lloyds Bank, London Road North, at about 2.40pm on Thursday, February 10.
The man accused of the theft was said to be wearing a black jacket with scruffy jeans.
Anyone with any information are urged to call 101 with a crime reference number of 37/8631/22.
