'Behave' - Car seized and two warned for anti-social driving

A car which was seized by police in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft police

Police have seized one car and warned two drivers for anti-social driving in a seaside town.

Officers in Lowestoft seized a silver Ford and warned one driver for their loud exhaust and another for driving in an anti-social manner in the Hollow Grove Way area.

The two drivers who were warned received a section 59 traffic offence report (TOR) which means their cars will be seized if they offend again.

The car which was reported for its loud exhaust. - Credit: Lowestoft police

Speeders were also dealt with in Whapload Road in the town last week after complaints from those living in the area.

It comes after four vehicles were reported for anti-social driving in the town at the start of the month.

Police are currently fighting an ongoing battle with those driving in an inconsiderate manner in the town, with officers stepping up patrols in August last year.

A Lowestoft police spokesman said: "Guys it’s pretty simple behave, don’t drive like a div, be considerate to others and we won’t have to patrol and issue tickets."