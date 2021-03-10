Drivers warned after mobile, cash and tools stolen from cars and vans
Drivers have been warned after a spate of thefts from vans and cars around Waveney.
Between 7pm on March 6, and 9am on March 7, a Nissan was entered on Upper Grange Road. An old mobile phone, accessories and loose cash were stolen.
Around 5.31am on March 7, a mobile phone lead and plug were stolen from a Renault on Waveney Road, while another Renault was targeted on Pleasant Place.
Clothing was stolen, after entry was gained through an unlocked boot between 6pm on March 6 and 2pm on March 7.
Contact 101, quoting crime reference 37/11187/21, 37/11217/21 or 37/11327/21 respectively.
It comes after vans were targeted in Lowestoft last week.
In Flensburgh Street, tools were taken from a Citroen van on March 5 between 6pm and 11pm.
A Fiat was targeted on Normanston Drive, with tools stolen, between 6.30pm on March 5 and 7.40am on March 6.
A Makita radio was taken from a Citroen van on Dell Road between March 5 at 6pm and March 6 at 10am.
Call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/1173/21, 37/11183/21, or 37/11061/21.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.