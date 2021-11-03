Warning to secure sheds after string of Lowestoft break-ins

A number of shed and outhouse burglaries have been reported in Lowestoft over the past few weeks.

A number of burglaries in Lowestoft have raised questions about the security of sheds and outbuildings.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant following the most recent burglary of an outbuilding at St Margarets Road Allotments.

A police spokesman said: "Sheds should be secured with a quality padlock. We remind the community to remain vigilant and advise them to check outbuildings and ensure sheds have nothing of value in them."

There have been a large number of burglaries in Lowestoft over the past few weeks after a green Kawasaki KXF 250 motocross motorbike was stolen after burglars forced a garage in Oulton open last weekend.

Elsewhere in the town, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for the theft of a black Zontes Mantis 125 motorbike on Worlingham Way on October 25 but has since been released under investigation.

Power tools were also taken from a shed at a home in Lowestoft on Westhall Road on Saturday, October 16.

If you believe you have any information with regards to the incidents please contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on lowestoft.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk