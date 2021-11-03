News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Warning to secure sheds after string of Lowestoft break-ins

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:59 PM November 3, 2021
The latest burglary figures for Norfolk show a rise in reports. Picture: Archant

A number of shed and outhouse burglaries have been reported in Lowestoft over the past few weeks.

A number of burglaries in Lowestoft have raised questions about the security of sheds and outbuildings.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant following the most recent burglary of an outbuilding at St Margarets Road Allotments.

A police spokesman said: "Sheds should be secured with a quality padlock. We remind the community to remain vigilant and advise them to check outbuildings and ensure sheds have nothing of value in them."

There have been a large number of burglaries in Lowestoft over the past few weeks after a green Kawasaki KXF 250 motocross motorbike was stolen after burglars forced a garage in Oulton open last weekend.

Elsewhere in the town, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for the theft of a black Zontes Mantis 125 motorbike on Worlingham Way on October 25 but has since been released under investigation.

Power tools were also taken from a shed at a home in Lowestoft on Westhall Road on Saturday, October 16.

If you believe you have any information with regards to the incidents please contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on lowestoft.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Allison Small Wayne Alden new Coffee Rush @ The Farm Lowestoft

New coffee shop transforms empty kiosk in north Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

Suffolk County Council

Plans still in development for new 1,300 home garden village

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
east suffolk council

East Suffolk Council

Lowestoft man fined £2,000 for noise offences after warning

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Halloween activities were held in Lowestoft town centre on Saturday, October 28. Performers from Can

Town centre transformed with continental market and Halloween fun for all

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon