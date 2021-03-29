Town hit by a string of motorbike thefts

Published: 12:03 PM March 29, 2021

A coastal town has been hit by a string of motorbike thefts.

One incident took place on Saturday, March 27 at about 3.30am on Cambridge Road in Lowestoft where an attempt was made to steal a grey Javelin 125cc.

It is thought three men were in the area dressed in dark clothing and on two motorbikes, with bolt croppers also seen.

Elsewhere, on Rose Court in Lowestoft, a grey Yamaha bike was stolen at some point between Saturday, March 27 at 1.30am and 8.35am on Sunday, March 28 where two people cut the security chain on the bike.

In Kessingland at a property on Church Road a Suzuki Bandit was taken in the early hours of Saturday, March 27 but was located the same morning in the Cooper’s Drive area.

Witnesses or who saw anything suspicious should contact Lowestoft police.

Owners of motorcycles are reminded of the following crime prevention security advice on the Suffolk police website:

https://www.suffolk.police.uk/sites/suffolk/files/motorcyclesecurity.pdf