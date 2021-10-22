Three arrested in connection with burglaries and arson at Lowestoft schools

Published: 10:43 AM October 22, 2021

Police have arrested three people following incidents at two Lowestoft schools. Firefighters were called to a fire at Poplars school on Sunday October 3. - Credit: Charlotte Bartram

Three people have been arrested following two burglaries and an arson attack at schools in Lowestoft.

Police have arrested three people following incidents at Benjamin Britten High School and at Poplars School.

In a Tweet, Lowestoft police wrote: “Following recent Burglaries at Benjamin Britten High School and the Fire at Poplars School, SNT Team 3 at Lowestoft have arrested 3 people on Suspicion of Burglary and Arson.

“The suspects have since been released from Custody and enquiries are ongoing."

Flames were spotted leaping from the roof of a building at Poplars School in St Margarets Road at 7pm on Sunday October 3.

Speaking to this paper after the incident, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Smoke could be seen from the roof of the building but by the time the fire service arrived the fire was all but out - there was not any action needed by the fire service in the end."

Following this, there were reports of a break in and smashed windows at Benjamin Britten High School in Blyford Road last weekend.

The first took place between 11.50am and 1.20pm on Saturday October 16, when a window was smashed and entry gained to the building, but nothing appeared to have been stolen.

A window on another building also appeared to have been smashed.

The second incident occurred overnight between Sunday October 17th and Monday October 18, when the school’s coffee shop area was broken into.

Drinks and food items were reportedly taken and thrown out of the window.