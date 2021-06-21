Cash and computer stolen as post office smashed during burglary

Published: 4:21 PM June 21, 2021

The burglary took place at the post office on Waveney Crescent in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Cash and a computer have been stolen from a post office in Lowestoft after three people allegedly broke in and smashed the front door.

The burglary took place between 3.40am and 4.05am yesterday morning, Sunday, June 20, at the post office and convenience store in Waveney Crescent, Lowestoft.

Three people allegedly smashed the glass in a door and stole cash along with a computer tower and server. The tower and server were later recovered.

Following initial police enquiries, it is believed three people were involved in the burglary and made off down the alleyway to Kimberley Road and then into Durban Road.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference: 32841/21.