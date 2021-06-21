News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Cash and computer stolen as post office smashed during burglary

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:21 PM June 21, 2021   
post office waveney crescent

The burglary took place at the post office on Waveney Crescent in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Cash and a computer have been stolen from a post office in Lowestoft after three people allegedly broke in and smashed the front door.

The burglary took place between 3.40am and 4.05am yesterday morning, Sunday, June 20, at the post office and convenience store in Waveney Crescent, Lowestoft.

Three people allegedly smashed the glass in a door and stole cash along with a computer tower and server. The tower and server were later recovered.

Following initial police enquiries, it is believed three people were involved in the burglary and made off down the alleyway to Kimberley Road and then into Durban Road. 

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference: 32841/21.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dick Longley ran a number of popular pubs around Lowestoft and Beccles.

'Life and soul of the party': Lowestoft pub boss remembered

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
fire spexhall way

Lowestoft woman accused of setting her own flat on fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The wrong items going into recycling waste costs hundreds of thousands of pounds. Picture: SARAH LUC

Two Lowestoft recycling rounds costing £50,000 in contaminated waste

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
woodland fire

Fire fighters battle woodland blaze near Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon