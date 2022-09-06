News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Power tools and bike stolen during early morning shed break-in

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:01 AM September 6, 2022
A shed at a home on Avondale Road was broken into

A shed at a home on Avondale Road, Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

Power tools and a bike were stolen after burglars targeted a shed at a home in an early morning raid.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the shed burglary in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The shed at a home on Avondale Road was broken into sometime between 6am and 6.15am on Sunday, September 4 after a lock was forced.

"Once inside, a bike and power tools were stolen however, the bike was recovered nearby.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/57035/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

