Power tools and mountain bike stolen during shed break-in

A shed at a home on Ashfield Crescent in Lowestoft was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

Householders are being urged to ensure that their sheds and garages are secure after a mountain bike and power tools were stolen in a burglary.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a shed at a home in Ashfield Crescent in Lowestoft was targeted.

With officers issuing a warning urging locals to take security steps, a police spokesman said: "The insecure shed was entered sometime between 7pm on Wednesday, March 30 and 5pm Friday, April 1.

"A purple mountain bike was stolen together with several power tools.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this shed burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/19687/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.