Power tools stolen during Lowestoft shed burglary

Published: 1:13 PM October 19, 2021

A shed at a home in Westhall Road, Lowestoft was forced open during an early morning burglary. - Credit: Google Images

Power tools were stolen after a shed at a home in Lowestoft was targeted during an early morning raid.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the shed burglary in Lowestoft over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 2am and 6am on Saturday, October 16 a shed at a home in Westhall Road, Lowestoft was forced open and Makita power tools were stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police - quoting crime reference number 37/57893/21 - on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.