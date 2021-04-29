How 'tireless' police duo stopped child rapists

Published: 6:00 AM April 29, 2021

PC Samuel Jones and DC Laura Cotton were praised for their efforts in securing convictions of Rachel Burrows and Kevin Prewitt. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Two police officers whose "tireless" efforts have seen two child rapists jailed for 22 years have been praised.

Det Con Laura Cotton and PC Samuel Jones were instrumental in helping to secure the convictions of Rachel Burrows, 30, and Kevin Prewitt, 37, who admitted a range of serious sexual offences against two children, both under the age of 10.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 27, judge Rupert Overbury labelled the duo's actions as "inhumane and sadistic", but praised the efforts of the officers involved.

Kevin Prewitt, 37, from Lowestoft, was jailed for 22 years for a series of offences including rape of children under the age of 10. - Credit: Suffolk Police

He said: "Two Suffolk Police officers centrally involved in this investigation deserve public and professional recognition.

"Det Con Laura Cotton is an experienced officer who has dealt with cases involving children since 2015.

"At the beginning of this case, she was mentoring her colleague PC Samuel Jones and together they have worked tirelessly to ensure every aspect of this investigation was carried out to the highest professional standards.

Rachel Burrows, 30, from Lowestoft, was jailed for 22 years for a series of offences including rape of children under the age of 10. - Credit: Suffolk Police

"They were deployed to lead the investigation from the outset, being the first detectives to attend the addresses. They have since worked exceptionally well together.

"Although the details of this case are highly emotive, they have remained entirely professional and have dealt with every task handed to them to the highest standards.

"This was a very complex and unusual case which required the highest levels of expertise and dedication to achieve the final outcome.

"Suffolk Police and those who live in this county are very fortunate to have their services and I am very pleased to give them this public and judicial commendation."

Judge Rupert Overbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY - Credit: Archant

Det Insp Simon Bridgland, from Suffolk Police, said: “This was a horrific crime and the two perpetrators will have a long time to reflect on their actions.

"It was a very emotive case which will leave a lasting effect on all those involved and we commend the professionalism of everyone who assisted the investigation."