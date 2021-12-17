Sheds in primary school playground broken into in Lowestoft

Sheds in a primary school playground in Lowestoft have been broken into.

At 6.50pm on Sunday, December 12 at The Limes Primary School, Lime Avenue, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, a large shed in the playground was broken into together with a further three sheds within the school grounds.

At this stage, it is believed nothing was stolen during the incident. Although, a scooter was moved but was then left behind.

If you have any information about this, any CCTV or Ring Doorbell Footage, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/70225/21 via the website - https://www.suffolk.police.uk/cont.../existing-report-updat or via phone on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.