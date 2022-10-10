Purse stolen from home in Lowestoft burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Laurel Road, Lowestoft - Credit: Archant

A purse was stolen and belongings were taken from a home in Lowestoft.

Officers are searching for information after an intruder entered a property in Laurel Road, between 6pm on Saturday, October 8, and midday on Sunday, October 9.

The intruder is said to have left the home via the back doors.

Police believe entry to the home may have been gained when a key was accidently left in the door.

If anyone has an information about the burglary, they have been urged to contact Lowestoft Police and quote crime reference number 37/64636/22.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc on anonymously on 0800 555 111.