Purse stolen as home targeted in burglary

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:57 AM October 10, 2022
Laurel Road Lowestoft

A home on Laurel Road, Kirkley was targeted in a burglary - Credit: Google Images

A purse was among items stolen after burglars targeted a home.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the burglary of a home on Laurel Road, Kirkley in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person gained entry to a property and stole a purse and contents from the living room.

"The intruder exited the home via the rear doors."

The burglary happened at some time between 6pm on Saturday, October 8 and noon on Sunday, October 9.

A police spokesman said: "It is believed entry to the home may have been gained when a key was accidently left in the door.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime reference number 37/64636/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

