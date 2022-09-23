News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Quadzilla quad bike stolen in overnight theft from boatyard

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:36 AM September 23, 2022
A black Quadzilla Pro-Shark 100E quad bike was stolen.

A black Quadzilla Pro-Shark 100E quad bike was stolen in Oulton Broad.

Thieves stole a quad bike in an overnight theft from a boatyard on the broads.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of the quad bike in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The black Quadzilla Pro-Shark 100E quad bike, registration FV21 KTE, was stolen from a boatyard in Sea Lake Road at sometime between 5pm on Thursday, September 8 and 7am on Friday, September 9.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the quad bike being taken or know where it is now, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/58208/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

