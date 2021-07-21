News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Neighbours hear 'bang' after racing bike is stolen from shed

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:09 PM July 21, 2021   
Police are seeking witnesses after a shed in the garden of a home on Aldwyck Way in Lowestoft was broken into.

A racing bike was stolen from a shed in the garden of a home in Lowestoft.

Police are asking for witnesses and appealing for information after a shed in the garden of a home on Aldwyck Way was broken into.

A police spokesman said: "At some point between 10pm last night (July 20) and 5.30am on Wednesday, July 21, an unknown person has gained entry to a garden, unscrewed the lock on the shed and removed a 125cc pit bike.

"A neighbour said they heard a bang and the sound of bike starting approximately 3.45am this morning. Can you help?"

If you know where the bike is now or have any information about this incident, contact the crime co-ordination centre Team 1 quoting crime reference 37/39587/21 on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

