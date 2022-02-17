News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Range Rover parked outside business centre stolen by thieves

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:08 PM February 17, 2022
Quayside Business Centre on School Road, Lowestoft

The Quayside Business Centre on School Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A Range Rover parked outside a business centre in Lowestoft was stolen.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the vehicle was stolen from outside the Quayside Business Centre on School Road, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The blue/purple Range Rover, registration B16FDM, was stolen using unknown means sometime between 5pm on Thursday, February 10 and 10am on Tuesday, February 15.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft or know where the vehicle is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/9784/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

