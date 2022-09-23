'Ravers' arrested after vehicle carrying 'large' bag of cocaine stopped
- Credit: Google Maps
A group of people who claimed they were on their way to a rave have been after a vehicle was stopped carrying a "very large" bag of cocaine.
Police stopped two men and one woman on Corton Road in Lowestoft due to the manner of their driving when they found the bag.
All of those travelling in the vehicle told the officers they were on their way to a rave and all were arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
One man was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
It came after police followed the vehicle at midnight on Sunday, September 18, in Jubilee Road and Yarmouth Road
They were conveyed to custody following the incident and all three have been released under investigation.
A Lowestoft police spokesman said in a Facebook post: "Occupants were all off to a rave apparently so guess what we found?
"No, it wasn’t a large packet of Yorkshire Tea bags and half hundredweight of Hob Nobs.
"It was a very large suspicious looking bag of white powder.
"All occupants were arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and conveyed to custody, where the next question was 'would you like a blanket?'
"Not as good as a rave but hey at least they were warm."