Lowestoft man denies breaching restraining order moments after it was made

Published: 3:37 PM August 5, 2021

The trial of a 36-year-old Lowestoft man accused of breaching a restraining order almost immediately after it was imposed will take place in November

Richard Nash, of Victoria Terrace, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, August 5, where he pleaded not guilty to an offence of intimidation by allegedly making eye contact and a gesture with his hand to a witness in court proceedings on June 30.

He also denied acting in breach of a restraining order on June 30 by allegedly running after a woman’s car and shouting and making gestures at her.

The court heard that the restraining order was made as part of a suspended sentence order on June 30 and the alleged breach happened shortly after the sentencing hearing.

Recorder Graham Huston refused an application for bail and remanded Nash in custody.

His trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing November 8.