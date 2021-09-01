News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Three mountain bikes stolen during Lowestoft garage burglaries

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:31 PM September 1, 2021   
A Boardman road bike and a Boardman mountain bike was stolen from a garage in Crowhurst Close, Carlton Colville.

A road bike, three mountain bikes and a ladder were stolen as two garages were targeted during separate burglaries in south Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after another two garage burglaries in the town.

It happened between 7.30pm on Monday, August 23 and 11am on Tuesday, August 24.

A red Trek mountain bike, a green Trek mountain bike and a ladder were stolen after entry was gained to a garage on London Road South, Kirkley between noon on August 23 and 11am on August 24.

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/46630/21 and 37/46646/21, via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Lowestoft News
Carlton Colville News

