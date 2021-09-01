Three mountain bikes stolen during Lowestoft garage burglaries

Published: 5:31 PM September 1, 2021

A Boardman road bike and a Boardman mountain bike was stolen after a garage door was forced and entry gained in Crowhurst Close, Carlton Colville. - Credit: Google Images

A road bike, three mountain bikes and a ladder were stolen as two garages were targeted during separate burglaries in south Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after another two garage burglaries in the town.

A Boardman road bike and a Boardman mountain bike was stolen after a garage door was forced and entry gained in Crowhurst Close, Carlton Colville.

It happened between 7.30pm on Monday, August 23 and 11am on Tuesday, August 24.

A red Trek mountain bike, a green Trek mountain bike and a ladder were stolen after entry was gained to a garage on London Road South, Kirkley between noon on August 23 and 11am on August 24.

You may also want to watch:

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/46630/21 and 37/46646/21, via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.