Three mountain bikes stolen during Lowestoft garage burglaries
A road bike, three mountain bikes and a ladder were stolen as two garages were targeted during separate burglaries in south Lowestoft.
Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after another two garage burglaries in the town.
A Boardman road bike and a Boardman mountain bike was stolen after a garage door was forced and entry gained in Crowhurst Close, Carlton Colville.
It happened between 7.30pm on Monday, August 23 and 11am on Tuesday, August 24.
A red Trek mountain bike, a green Trek mountain bike and a ladder were stolen after entry was gained to a garage on London Road South, Kirkley between noon on August 23 and 11am on August 24.
Information should be directed to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/46630/21 and 37/46646/21, via 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
